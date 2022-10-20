Menu

World

Planned cuts to Twitter workforce could grow to 75% if Musk takes over: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 20, 2022 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk’s Twitter offer ‘huge victory’ for company’s board: Analyst'
Elon Musk’s Twitter offer ‘huge victory’ for company’s board: Analyst
Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc. private, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, signaling an end to a bitter legal battle that was about to go to trial. Analyst Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, says it’s a huge victory for Twitter's board – Oct 4, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the social media company’s 7,500 workers, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing interviews and documents.

The job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to the report.

Read more: Elon Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. Here’s what to know

Twitter’s current management planned to pare the company’s payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.

Trending Now

Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: Elon Musk has to keep banks, investors on board in Twitter purchase: experts

Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May alleging the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

© 2022 Reuters

