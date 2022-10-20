Menu

Traffic

Toronto police investigating after woman struck by York Transit bus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 6:04 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a York Transit bus in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at around 7:24 a.m., officers received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers said a 66-year-old woman was crossing Dufferin Street in between stopped vehicles, just north of the intersection.

Police said a York Transit bus travelling southbound on Dufferin Street struck the woman.

Trending Now

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the bus remained at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing by members of traffic services,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

