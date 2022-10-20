COVID-19: N.S. reporting 17 deaths in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 deaths and 53 new hospital admissions in its weekly COVID-19 update.

That’s a jump from 11 deaths reported the previous week, and none the week before that.

During this seven-day period ending Oct. 17, there were also 1,172 new positive PCR tests, which is an increase from 942 recorded the previous week.

As of Oct. 18, there were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19, nine of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 76.

Since the pandemic began, 572 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 460 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have had two doses, 3.4 per cent have had one dose and 14.7 per cent have never received a dose.