Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 17 deaths in weekly update

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Flu season set to make major COVID-era comeback'
Flu season set to make major COVID-era comeback
After pandemic restrictions kept influenza at bay, there are signs it's about to make a comeback. Jamie Mauracher explains who's most at risk, and the stress the flu could put on an already strained health-care system.

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 deaths and 53 new hospital admissions in its weekly COVID-19 update.

That’s a jump from 11 deaths reported the previous week, and none the week before that.

During this seven-day period ending Oct. 17, there were also 1,172 new positive PCR tests, which is an increase from 942 recorded the previous week.

Read more: N.S. begins booking seasonal flu shots, ordered 474,000 doses this year

As of Oct. 18, there were 49 people in hospital with COVID-19, nine of whom are in intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 76.

Trending Now

Since the pandemic began, 572 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 460 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard, 53.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 81.9 per cent have had two doses, 3.4 per cent have had one dose and 14.7 per cent have never received a dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 check-up with Dr. Bogoch'
COVID-19 check-up with Dr. Bogoch
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDHealthOmicronCOVID-19 deathsNS COVID-19NS Health
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers