Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberal bill to axe mandatory minimum sentences doesn’t go far enough: former TRC chair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada not designating IRGC as terrorist entity, but ‘not taking any further tools off the table’'
Canada not designating IRGC as terrorist entity, but ‘not taking any further tools off the table’
WATCH: Canada not designating IRGC as terrorist entity, but ‘not taking any further tools off the table’ – Oct 7, 2022

The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission says Liberal legislation to remove some mandatory minimum penalties from the Criminal Code doesn’t go far enough.

Murray Sinclair says Bill C-5 does not go nearly far enough to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous and Black people in the criminal justice system.

He says the government has not provided data to justify a “piecemeal approach” that leaves two-thirds of mandatory minimum penalties in place.

Click to play video: 'Mendicino says Conservatives ‘have no plan’ to combat gun violence'
Mendicino says Conservatives ‘have no plan’ to combat gun violence

Sinclair made the comments this morning at a hearing of the Senate’s justice committee, which is studying the bill after the House of Commons passed it in June.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The changes would reverse some of the “tough on crime” measures passed under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

If the Senate passes the bill as it is written, mandatory minimums will be removed from all drug offences and from some firearms and tobacco-related offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.

IndigenousCanadaConservativeTruth and Reconciliation CommissionMurray Sinclairblack peopleBill C-5Liberal Legislation
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers