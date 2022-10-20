Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec City mosque that was targeted by gunman wants firearms control bill adopted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque shooter can apply for parole after 25 years'
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque shooter can apply for parole after 25 years

A spokesman for the Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death in 2017 is calling on Ottawa to pass a gun-control bill being studied by MPs.

Boufeldja Benabdallah told the House of Commons public safety committee on Thursday the bill should be amended to include a comprehensive and permanent definition of banned assault-style firearms.

Quebec Islamic cultural centre president Boufeldja Benabdallah is pictured speaking to press in Quebec City in March 2019. View image in full screen
Quebec Islamic cultural centre president Boufeldja Benabdallah is pictured speaking to press in Quebec City in March 2019. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

He says the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre wants that definition to include all assault-style semi-automatic guns that could not reasonably be used for hunting.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The bill, introduced by the Liberal government in May, would “freeze” the purchase, sale, transfer and importation of handguns in Canada.

The bill includes certain exemptions for high-level target shooters, but sport shooting groups have called for those exemptions to be expanded.

Ken Price of the organization Danforth Families for Safe Communities told the committee he worries exemptions will undermine the goal of reducing the number of guns in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque shooter can apply for parole after 25 years'
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque shooter can apply for parole after 25 years
ShootingQuebec CityOttawagun controlGunsFirearmMosqueLegislationBoufeldja BenabdallahGun Control BillGun BillGun Freezegunsbill
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers