Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour’s home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

At least ten Surrey, B.C., residents have been displaced due to a fire in the 14000 block of 140 Street and 100 A Ave, Thursday morning.

Surrey Fire Service and RCMP investigators believe the blaze ignited around 8 a.m. in an abandoned structure, which quickly spread to an inhabited home on the neighbouring property, and an abandoned home as well.

“First arriving crews were met with a fully involved detached garage, behind the residence, which was vacant, “said Ben Dirksen, Surrey Fire Service’s assistant fire chief. “The fire then spread to the neighbouring home, causing significant damage, and to a vacant home as well.”

Surrey RCMP’s arson unit, general investigation unit and the fire inspector are all on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.