Fire

Abandoned garage fire ignites next door neighbour’s home and empty house in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 3:53 pm
A large fire has caused extensive damage to a Surrey home. View image in full screen
A large fire has caused extensive damage to a Surrey home. Global News

At least ten Surrey, B.C., residents have been displaced due to a fire in the 14000 block of 140 Street and 100 A Ave, Thursday morning.

Surrey Fire Service and RCMP investigators believe the blaze ignited around 8 a.m. in an abandoned structure, which quickly spread to an inhabited home on the neighbouring property, and an abandoned home as well.

Surrey firefighters had to use a number of ladders to fight the blaze. View image in full screen
Surrey firefighters had to use a number of ladders to fight the blaze. Global News

“First arriving crews were met with a fully involved detached garage, behind the residence, which was vacant, “said Ben Dirksen, Surrey Fire Service’s assistant fire chief. “The fire then spread to the neighbouring home, causing significant damage, and to a vacant home as well.”

Surrey RCMP’s arson unit, general investigation unit and the fire inspector are all on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

