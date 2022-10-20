Forty plus charges laid against Regina male in identity fraud and theft investigation

See more sharing options

Thirty-nine-year-old Regina male, Jeffery Vincent Cross, is facing more than 40 charges after an investigation led by the RPS Financial Crimes Unit.

Cross went to multiple financial institutions between August and October 2022 where he opened fraudulent band accounts under numerous identities.

He deposited fraudulent cheques into the accounts and withdrew large sums of money.

After Cross was identified and an arrest warrant was issued, he entered a bank in the 4000 block of Albert Street in Regina and attempted to fraudulently open another account. Regina Police Service responded immediately.

Cross was arrested and taken into custody by members of the RPS Financial Crimes Unit.

He was found to be in possession of multiple fraudulent identity documents. Stolen mail, identification documents and cheques from numerous victims. Firearms and ammunition were recovered from Cross’s vehicle.

Further investigation revealed more than 40 victims whose identities or mail was stolen and used fraudulently.

Cross has 48 accumulated charges against him including nine counts identity theft, seven counts forgery, multiple break and enters, fraud over and under $5000, and numerous firearm charges.