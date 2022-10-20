Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension.
The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season.
Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft.
Jacob Markstrom’s backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in his first start of 2022-23.
After that game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said he wants the 25-year-old from Prague to start one game a week this season to lighten Markstrom’s workload.
Vladar, six foot five and 209 pounds, was drafted in the third round, 75th overall, by the Bruins in 2015.
