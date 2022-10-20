Menu

Canada

Advanced voter turnout up across Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:17 pm
A sign directs voters to a polling station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A sign directs voters to a polling station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.

The advanced polls have closed in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo and the numbers are a different story from four years ago.

Unlike Toronto, which reported a decline in in advanced ovoter turnout, all three cities have seen an increase in the numbers.

Read more: Meet the candidates for Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo council

The city of Kitchener said that 5,639 people have already cast their ballots, which is 3.3 per cent of voter turnout. In 2018, 2.4 per cent of voters checked off their ballots in advance.

Up in Waterloo, the city said that advanced voting closed on Sunday, with 3,981 people having already cast a ballot. In 2018, only 2,539 people voted in advance of the municipal election.

Down in Cambridge, advanced polls closed on Saturday, and while only 1,200 people casts their ballots in person, another 6,000 people took advantage of the online option and voted. This is a massive increase over 2018, when 2,071 had voted in advance.

Read more: Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal elections

 

While advanced polls are closed in that city, the option to vote online will remain right through Monday’s election.

Elections for regional chair, city and regional councillors, mayors and school board trustees will be held at polls across all three cities from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday.

