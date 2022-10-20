By-donation admission at Remai Modern thanks to $10 million pledge

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to a major contribution from the Frank and Ellen Remai Foundation, Remai Modern admission will be by donation starting on October 22, 2022.

In time for the museum’s fifth anniversary, the foundation has committed $10 million to support by-donation admission for the next 20 years.

Remai Modern has been working on a five-year strategic plan, speaking with over 700 individuals about improvements for the museum.

“We heard strongly that access was a priority,” said Jonah Lundh, co-executive director and CEO.

“Removing admissions charges for Indigenous peoples would be an important step towards reconciliation”, added co-executive director and CEO, Aileen Burns.

Story continues below advertisement

It was decided that admissions charges will be removed for everyone with the hopes of diversifying the museum’s audience and increasing the value of visitors’ investments.

Remai Modern is anticipating a 30 per cent increase in visitation as a result of their new pay-by-donation model.

“It is hard to express the depth of our gratitude to Mrs. Ellen Remai whose generosity to the arts and to this community are unparalleled.”

Saskatoon entrepreneur and philanthropist Ellen Remai has been a patron of Remai Modern since before the official opening date.

In a release from Remai Modern announcing the news, Ellen Remai said, “We have a gem in our city, we should all wear that with a lot of pride. I know that I am extremely proud. My gift — by-donation admission to the museum — reaffirms my relationship and my long-term commitment to Remai Modern.”

The recommended donation will be $10 for each adult, although any amount is welcome. Admission for youth under 18 will continue to be free.