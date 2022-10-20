Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate NW pizza store shooting during attempted robbery

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 1:58 pm
Bullet holes in the glass door of TJ's Pizza in the northwest after Calgary police said there was a shooting on Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to an attempted robbery turned shooting at TJ's Pizza at Centre Street and 19th Avenue NW around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Global News

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the employee was shot in the leg, according to police. Calgary police later clarified the employee was injured from the glass being broken due to it being shot at.

An attempted robbery turned into a shooting early Thursday, sending a man to hospital.

Calgary police said the suspect attempted to rob TJ’s Pizza at Centre Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 2:20 a.m.

The suspect threatened employees with a gun and demanded cash, and when the employees in the restaurant attempted to scare the suspect away, an altercation occurred, according to police.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman in life-threatening condition after alleged group assault: Calgary police

“Upon being pushed out of the restaurant, the suspect fired shots at the front door, resulting in broken glass. The suspect then fled the scene prior to police arrival,” Calgary police said in a written statement.The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries due to the glass being shattered from the gun shot.

Police continue to hunt for a suspect described as being approximately 35 years old, six feet four inches tall and 220 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a grey shirt, light-coloured pants and a black mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident can call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary ShootingCalgary attempted robberyTJ PizzaCalgary pizza store shootingTJ Pizza robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers