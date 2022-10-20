Calgary police investigate NW pizza store shooting during attempted robbery

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the employee was shot in the leg, according to police. Calgary police later clarified the employee was injured from the glass being broken due to it being shot at.
An attempted robbery turned into a shooting early Thursday, sending a man to hospital.
Calgary police said the suspect attempted to rob TJ’s Pizza at Centre Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 2:20 a.m.
The suspect threatened employees with a gun and demanded cash, and when the employees in the restaurant attempted to scare the suspect away, an altercation occurred, according to police.
Police continue to hunt for a suspect described as being approximately 35 years old, six feet four inches tall and 220 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a grey shirt, light-coloured pants and a black mask.
