Calgary police investigate NW pizza store shooting during attempted robbery

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the employee was shot in the leg , according to police. Calgary police later clarified the employee was injured from the glass being broken due to it being shot at.

An attempted robbery turned into a shooting early Thursday, sending a man to hospital.

Calgary police said the suspect attempted to rob TJ’s Pizza at Centre Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 2:20 a.m.

The suspect threatened employees with a gun and demanded cash, and when the employees in the restaurant attempted to scare the suspect away, an altercation occurred, according to police.

