SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers face tough test with Hurricanes in town

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2022 2:36 pm

The Edmonton Oilers will try to hand the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the season when the teams clash Thursday night at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

The Hurricanes are 3-0 and are considered by many to be Stanley Cup contenders.

“They play hard. They make few mistakes,” said Oilers winger Zach Hyman. “They have an elite defensive end. They have a great goalie in Freddie (Andersen). They just come at you in waves.

“They have an elite penalty kill as well. Good test for us.”

Read more: Eric Comrie stymies Edmonton Oilers in Sabres win

The Oilers, 1-2, are looking to score the game’s opening goal for the first time this season. They’ve held the lead for just 4:59 of the 180 minutes they’ve played.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about finding that rhythm and being able to play a full 60. It starts with the first 10 minutes,” Hyman said. “It’s just going out there and starting on the time and making sure we have an impact on the game early.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers start slow again in loss to Calgary Flames

Jack Campbell will start in goal. His last appearance was Saturday against Calgary. He was pulled after being beaten four times in the first period.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said Dylan Holloway is day-to-day with an upper body injury after taking a big hit against Buffalo on Tuesday.

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidCarolina HurricanesZach HymanDylan Holloway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers