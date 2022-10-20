Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Instagram will make it easier to avoid trolls, abusers. Here’s how

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 20, 2022 12:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Meta updates Instagram safety measures for teens'
Meta updates Instagram safety measures for teens
WATCH ABOVE: Meta updates Instagram safety measures for teens – Jun 26, 2022

Instagram will enhance features that help users block the accounts of abusers and trolls on the social media platform, the Meta Platforms-owned META.O company said on Thursday.

Users will now be able to block all existing accounts of a person, expanding a feature launched last year that only allowed the blocking of any new accounts that they may create.

“Based on initial test results from this new change, we expect our community will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Trending Now

Read more: Twitter, Instagram restrict Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic posts

The photo-sharing app has been doubling down on tackling hate speech and online abuse on its platform, which is more popular among teens and young adults than Meta’s Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

Instagram has also upgraded its feature that helps prevent users from viewing possibly abusive messages, by filtering offensive words to story replies, and said on Thursday it is expanding “nudges” designed to protect creators from harassment.

— Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru

Social MediaFacebookInstagramHate SpeechOnline HateMETAsocial media hateSocial media trollshow to block people on instagraminstagram trolls
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers