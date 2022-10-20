Guelph police investigate skid steer stolen from business

Guelph Police Service are looking for a skid steer that was stolen from an east-end business.
Investigators say someone broke into a business on Elmira Rd. N near Speedvale Ave. W early Wednesday morning.
They say an orange Kubota SVL90 skid steer valued at $95,000 was taken from the premisis.
Investigators were later informed about someone seeing an orange skid steer at a railway crossing on Edinburgh Rd. N and Lonsdale Dr. around 4 a.m. that day.
Read more: Over $25,000 worth of tools stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police
They say the gates on the railway signals were damaged as a result of the steer.
Investigators believe the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7457 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments