Guelph police investigate skid steer stolen from business

Guelph Police Service are looking for a skid steer that was stolen from an east-end business.

Investigators say someone broke into a business on Elmira Rd. N near Speedvale Ave. W early Wednesday morning.

They say an orange Kubota SVL90 skid steer valued at $95,000 was taken from the premisis.

Investigators were later informed about someone seeing an orange skid steer at a railway crossing on Edinburgh Rd. N and Lonsdale Dr. around 4 a.m. that day.

They say the gates on the railway signals were damaged as a result of the steer.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7457 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.