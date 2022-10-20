Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate skid steer stolen from business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 20, 2022 12:03 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police Service are looking for a skid steer that was stolen from an east-end business.

Investigators say someone broke into a business on Elmira Rd. N near Speedvale Ave. W early Wednesday morning.

They say an orange Kubota SVL90 skid steer valued at $95,000 was taken from the premisis.

Investigators were later informed about someone seeing an orange skid steer at a railway crossing on Edinburgh Rd. N and Lonsdale Dr. around 4 a.m. that day.

Read more: Over $25,000 worth of tools stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police

They say the gates on the railway signals were damaged as a result of the steer.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7457 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

