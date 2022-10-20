Menu

Comments

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, robbery in downtown: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:41 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on Oct. 19 following a reported sexual assault and robbery on Oct. 15, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing charges for sexual assault and robbery following an incident in the downtown on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, officers were informed of an incident involving a man and a woman in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets.

Police say a woman was walking home from work when she noticed a man following her. They exchanged words and she began walking again.

Police allege the man then grabbed the woman from behind, made sexual overtures and ripped off her purse. The woman escaped and ran to safety, while the suspect fled the area.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.  Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

On Wednesday, the investigation led to the arrest of one person.

Cory Robinson, 52, of Peterborough, was charged with sexual assault, robbery with theft and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

“The accused’s name is being released as a matter of public safety,” police stated Thursday morning.

