Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 20

Recycling electronics, Barb Crowe with Travel Tips, dealing with high blood pressure and Kermode seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Recycling old electronics goal of the EPRA

The Electronic Products Recycling Association is urging people to recycle their old phones, computers and other electronic products.

Many old electronics are filled with valuable materials that can be put back into the manufacturing supply chain.

Gayleen Creelman, the association’s program director, explains what happens to the electronics during recycling.

3:46 Recycling old electronics goal of the EPRA

Stress-free travel and European vacations: Travel Tips

Travel advisor Barb Crowe recently returned from Europe and says it was “smooth sailing” on her flights from Budapest to Saskatoon.

She also has deals for people looking to head to Europe on vacation.

4:05 Stress-free travel and European vacations: Travel Tips

High blood pressure affecting nearly 1 in 4 Canadians: survey

Almost eight million Canadian adults are affected by high blood pressure, according to a new survey from the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

That’s about one in four adults in Canada, raising concerns among health professionals.

Dr. Brett Graham looks at the findings of the survey, individuals at high risk and moving forward with the prevention and managing high blood pressure.

4:09 High blood pressure affecting nearly 1 in 4 Canadians: survey

Kermode seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Kermode, a ten-week-old lab mix at the Saskatoon SPCA who needs a new home.

Jemma Omidian at the shelter also speaks about the need for volunteers and an upcoming 50-50 draw.

4:49 Kermode seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 20

Temperatures start a downward slide — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Oct. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.