Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Thursday, Oct. 20

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 20'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 20
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20.

Recycling electronics, Barb Crowe with Travel Tips, dealing with high blood pressure and Kermode seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Oct. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Recycling old electronics goal of the EPRA

The Electronic Products Recycling Association is urging people to recycle their old phones, computers and other electronic products.

Many old electronics are filled with valuable materials that can be put back into the manufacturing supply chain.

Gayleen Creelman, the association’s program director, explains what happens to the electronics during recycling.

Click to play video: 'Recycling old electronics goal of the EPRA'
Recycling old electronics goal of the EPRA

Stress-free travel and European vacations: Travel Tips

Travel advisor Barb Crowe recently returned from Europe and says it was “smooth sailing” on her flights from Budapest to Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

She also has deals for people looking to head to Europe on vacation.

Click to play video: 'Stress-free travel and European vacations: Travel Tips'
Stress-free travel and European vacations: Travel Tips

High blood pressure affecting nearly 1 in 4 Canadians: survey

Trending Now

Almost eight million Canadian adults are affected by high blood pressure, according to a new survey from the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

That’s about one in four adults in Canada, raising concerns among health professionals.

Dr. Brett Graham looks at the findings of the survey, individuals at high risk and moving forward with the prevention and managing high blood pressure.

Click to play video: 'High blood pressure affecting nearly 1 in 4 Canadians: survey'
High blood pressure affecting nearly 1 in 4 Canadians: survey

Kermode seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Meet Kermode, a ten-week-old lab mix at the Saskatoon SPCA who needs a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Jemma Omidian at the shelter also speaks about the need for volunteers and an upcoming 50-50 draw.

Click to play video: 'Kermode seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet'
Kermode seeks a new home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 20

Temperatures start a downward slide — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Oct. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 20'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Oct. 20
TravelAdopt a PetRecyclingSaskatoon SPCATravel TipsHeart And Stroke FoundationGlobal News Morning SaskatoonHigh blood pressureHypertensionElectronic Products Recycling AssociationElectronics Recycling
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers