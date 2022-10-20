Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Conservation officers investigate abandoned moose carcass found near Roseneath

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 10:39 am
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating the discovery of an abandoned moose carcass near the village of Roseneath in October 2022. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating the discovery of an abandoned moose carcass near the village of Roseneath in October 2022. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public’s help with identifying whoever abandoned a moose carcass near the community of Roseneath this month.

According to the ministry, on Oct. 9, conservation officers responded to complaints of a moose carcass found dumped in an open area along a hydro corridor near Roseneath in Northumberland County, about 50 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The ministry said the animal had been shot.

“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible,” stated Andrew Chambers, the enforcement branch’s strategic development and issues management coordinator.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can call conservation officer Alex Baird at 226-971-2085. You can also call the ministry tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office.

Story continues below advertisement

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Moose found north of Port Hope safely relocated: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry'
Moose found north of Port Hope safely relocated: Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry
Northumberland CountyHuntingMooseConservation Officerspoachingministry of natural resources and forestryRoseneathMNRFWildlife conservationOntario Wildlifemoose carcassabandoned moose carcass
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers