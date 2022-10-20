Conservation officers investigate abandoned moose carcass found near Roseneath

See more sharing options

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public’s help with identifying whoever abandoned a moose carcass near the community of Roseneath this month.

According to the ministry, on Oct. 9, conservation officers responded to complaints of a moose carcass found dumped in an open area along a hydro corridor near Roseneath in Northumberland County, about 50 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The ministry said the animal had been shot.

“The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible,” stated Andrew Chambers, the enforcement branch’s strategic development and issues management coordinator.

Anyone with information can call conservation officer Alex Baird at 226-971-2085. You can also call the ministry tips line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.