Quebec Premier François Legault to unveil new cabinet after big election win

Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet on Thursday during a ceremony at the national assembly.

After winning 90 of the legislature’s 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.

In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.

Legault told reporters after his re-election that his new cabinet will be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.

The only person Legault has said has a lock on a cabinet position is Christian Dubé in the health portfolio that he previously held.

The premier and his fellow Coalition Avenir Québec members were sworn in on Tuesday.