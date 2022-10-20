SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec Premier François Legault to unveil new cabinet after big election win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 9:10 am
Quebec election 2022: ‘We got a clear message – keep going!’ Legault says of ‘historic victory’
François Legault‘s Coalition Avenir Québec will form the next government in Quebec after cruising to a commanding majority for a second time, with an even stronger mandate for the next four years. In describing a “historic victory” in his speech, Legault said, “We got a clear message – keep going!” – Oct 4, 2022

Premier François Legault will unveil the new Quebec cabinet on Thursday during a ceremony at the national assembly.

After winning 90 of the legislature’s 125 seats in the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault has no shortage of members to chose from.

In 2018, Legault announced a 26-member cabinet and achieved gender parity for about three months before a cabinet shuffle.

Legault told reporters after his re-election that his new cabinet will be composed of between 40 and 60 per cent women.

Trending Now

The only person Legault has said has a lock on a cabinet position is Christian Dubé in the health portfolio that he previously held.

The premier and his fellow Coalition Avenir Québec members were sworn in on Tuesday.

Laval turns blue as CAQ conquers Montreal’s north shore
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQQuebec electionQuebec Election 2022Francois Legault new cabinetLegault new cabinetQuebec cabinet
© 2022 The Canadian Press

