Canada

Large knives and drugs seized during Quinte West, Ont. mischief investigation

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 9:31 am
A Quinte West man is facing drug and weapons charges. View image in full screen
A Quinte West man is facing drug and weapons charges. OPP

A Quinte West man is facing numerous charges after a pair of incidents on Oct. 16 and 18.

OPP say that at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a call regarding damage to a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

Police viewed surveillance footage where they saw a man throw a large rock toward the home, hitting the vehicle.

They add the man was known to the police.

Then, on Oct. 18, the Quinte West OPP community street crime unit joined the investigation and found the man travelling in a vehicle at about 6 p.m.

Police stopped the man and say they found drugs and two large knives in the vehicle.

Gavin Galbraith, 25, of Quinte West, has been charged with the following:

  • mischief under $5,000
  • 10 counts of failing to comply with a probation order
  • possession of fentanyl
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of oxycodone

He appeared in a Belleville court on Oct. 19.

