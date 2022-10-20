Large knives and drugs seized during Quinte West, Ont. mischief investigation

See more sharing options

A Quinte West man is facing numerous charges after a pair of incidents on Oct. 16 and 18.

OPP say that at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a call regarding damage to a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.

Police viewed surveillance footage where they saw a man throw a large rock toward the home, hitting the vehicle.

They add the man was known to the police.

Then, on Oct. 18, the Quinte West OPP community street crime unit joined the investigation and found the man travelling in a vehicle at about 6 p.m.

Police stopped the man and say they found drugs and two large knives in the vehicle.

Gavin Galbraith, 25, of Quinte West, has been charged with the following:

mischief under $5,000

10 counts of failing to comply with a probation order

possession of fentanyl

possession of methamphetamine

possession of oxycodone

He appeared in a Belleville court on Oct. 19.