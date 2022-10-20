Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 4,500 Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark in large outage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 7:40 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes'
Nova Scotia legislation aims to reduce impact of power rate hikes
Proposed legislative changes introduced in Nova Scotia are aimed at softening the blow of what will likely be a significant future increase in power bills. Callum Smith has more.

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark this morning amid a large outage stretching from Head of Chezzetcook and Musquodoboit Harbour to Little Harbour and Ship Harbour.

The utility says the outage, impacting 4,355 customers as of 7 a.m., began Wednesday evening just before 10 p.m. and it expects power to be restored later this morning.

Read more: Nova Scotia legislation seeks to reduce impact of looming power rate hike

Nova Scotia Power says the outage is due to a “transmission interruption,” and was not immediately available for comment.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says classes have been cancelled at three of its schools today — Eastern Shore District High, Gaetz Brook Junior High and Oyster Pond Academy — because of the power outage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A second, smaller outage northeast of that one, is impacting an additional 228 customers as of 7 a.m. in Frasers Mills and surrounding areas.

Read more: ‘Never an easy time:’ Nova Scotia Power defends 11.6 per cent rate-hike ask

Nova Scotia Power is currently asking the Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board for a general rate hike of nearly 14 per cent over the next two years, however the provincial government is attempting to limit that increase.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton has said amendments to the Public Utilities Act would prevent the provincial regulator from approving an increase based on the utility’s costs, with the exceptions of fuel costs and those that improve the reliability of the grid.

Power OutageElectricityPowerNova Scotia PowerutilityNSPNova Scotia Power Outagenova scotia power prices
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers