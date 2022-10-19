Regina catalyst committee looks to hit grand slam on event centre

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday’s catalyst committee public survey session was focused on a new baseball stadium and outdoor soccer field.

According to the committee, Regina currently operates and maintains 167 baseball diamonds, with an annual operating budget of just over $1 million.

Findings gathered from the multi-purpose outdoor stadium committee (MPOSC) found the city had a robust supply of baseball infrastructure, but the quality of diamonds was below the expectations of user groups.

The best example was Currie Field situated in Mount Pleasant Park.

Built in 1968, Currie Field has experienced increased pressures as the city continues to grow. The primary tenant, Regina Red Sox, have also indicated the field no longer meets expectations.

While it serves as Regina’s premiere ballpark, the MPSOC feels some areas need improving including accessibility upgrades to the park’s washrooms and seating improvements.

Compared to 12 other facilities across Canada, there were three areas in which Currie Field fell short. Average age of the facilities was 37 years while Currie was 57. Average seating was 3,100 seats while Currie only holds 740, and distance from the downtown core, where on average other facilities were 4.7 km, Currie sits at 7.

According to an engagement survey conducted by the MPSOC, 100 per cent of those surveyed said a new high-performance baseball facility is needed in Regina.

Two locations are currently being looked at: the railyards in the warehouse district, and Taylor Field.

As for the Red Sox, they do have a favourite. ” The railyards seem to be the location that could drive economic activity,” says Al Simpson with Living Skies Sports & Entertainment.

A new outdoor synthetic soccer field was also presented to community members.

The committee is anticipating soccer growth to jump by 30 per cent thanks to an impending World Cup and the success of Canada’s National Soccer Teams.

The main area of conversation was the Affinityplex. Built in 2005, the Affinityplex has hosted FC Regina as its primary tenant, along with the Tim Hortons Brier Patch, Grey Cup Riderville and a CFL Combine.

The Committee is looking at options to enhance the Affinityplex with indoor and outdoor enhancements.

Indoor:

Improved spectator seating

Improved lighting

Replacement of AstroTurf with modern product.

Improved existing netting

Outdoor:

Regulation FIBA sized field

LED lit field

Increased locker room for multiple field use

Stadium spectator seating

Create potential to enclose field for seasonal use

Expand neighbouring amenities

According to a public engagement survey, REAL and FC Regina found 89 per cent of participants wanted a multi-sport turf facility.

“Ninety-three percent are in support of building a feature to attract pro sports teams,” says Sandra Jackle, vice-president of Corporate Development for REAL.

The catalyst committee will present these reports to city council in the winter of 2023.

Thursday’s session’s focus is on the modernization of the Central Library.