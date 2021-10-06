Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 6 2021 7:42pm
01:30

Regina executive committee rejects funding request for baseball stadium feasibility study

The City of Regina’s executive committee voted to deny a letter of intent to provide $100,000 in funding to look at the feasibility of a new baseball stadium.

Advertisement

Video Home