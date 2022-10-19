Oliver, B.C. arena to receive $3.1-million upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

The Oliver and District Arena will undergo upgrades thanks to a $2.3 million grant, to hopefully make the space a key regional hub for sports and sports tourism, special events, recreation and wellness.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at $3.145 million.

Grant funding will come from the Canada Infrastructure program and the remaining amount will come from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) capital reserves and borrowing.

“The Oliver and District Arena has been serving communities for over 50 years, allowing them to make memories, form bonds, and stay active,” said the Hon. Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada in the press release.

“The investments our government is making will ensure that the arena can continue to fulfill its purpose now and into the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

The arena was built in 1969 and according to the RDOS, many key components of the building have reached the end of their useful life.

The looped ice cooling system and slab floor are prematurely failing, multiple building features no longer meet safety codes, and the facility is largely inaccessible to people with certain mobility challenges.

“We all have been waiting for this news for some time now and are very excited to hear that we can now move ahead with this project,” said Electoral Area “C” director Rick Knodel in the press release.

“The arena is one of the key anchors for the Oliver Parks and Recreation platform and this assures stability in the operation going forward. As has been stated, the facility is overdue for an upgrade and refit.”

While the facility has been in use for more than five decades, Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) Chief, says the arena has provided many years of opportunity for the OIB hockey clubs, the Ikameep War Bonnets and the Wolf Creek Chargers.

“Over the past 50 years, the rink has provided a place for our youth to play in minor sport and for lifelong friendships to be created through the sport of hockey that last to this day,” said Louie in the press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Engineering, design and procurement are planned for 2023, and construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.