Montreal’s Eugenie Bouchard ousted by Ostapenko in second round of Guadalajara Open

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has been ousted from the Guadalajara Open in the second round after a three-set loss (7-5, 2-6, 6-1) to Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday.

The Montreal native hit five aces and converted on seven of her nine break-point chances. The 12th-seeded Ostapenko went eight for 19 on her break-point opportunities and committed seven double faults to Bouchard’s four with no aces.

Bouchard, 28, defeated Kayla Day in straight sets on Tuesday in the opening round.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., now stands as the lone Canadian remaining in women’s singles competition after her second-round win Tuesday.

Leylah Fernandez lost in the first round on Monday, while Rebecca Marino fell in the second round on Tuesday.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were scheduled to face Nadiia Kichenok and Kimberley Zimmermann in second-round play later Wednesday.