Leafs’ Muzzin (neck) to miss at least three games

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period.

Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas.

The Leafs recalled defenceman Filip Kral from the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Toronto has dealt with a rash of injuries on its blue line to start the season. Jordie Benn (groin), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) all started the schedule on long-term injured reserve.

Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (groin/abductor) joined the trio on LTIR over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.