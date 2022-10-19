900 CHML survey suggests political polls not likely to sway voters in Hamilton’s election

Send this page to someone via email

With a recent survey from Mainstreet and iPolitics suggesting former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath has taken the lead in the Hamilton mayoral race, a number of 900 CHML listeners don’t believe such a poll will sway voting for Monday’s election.

Through a Good Morning Hamilton social media survey, close to 65 per cent of respondents are not buying that news will influence registered voters to cast a ballot one way or another next week.

The examination comes after McMaster University political science professor Henry Jacek told Global News the study, which asked 694 residents who they were “leaning toward voting for”, could potentially impact voters in Monday’s election.

He submits elections can be like a football game, exciting voters on the fence to cast a ballot when “their team is winning or is getting close.”

“They can if they find their way into news stories and you can see somebody who has the momentum,” Jacek suggested.

“Even if they’re coming from behind, they could feel that they’re going to win and that makes them more excited and more invested into the game.”

During an interview with 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today on Wednesday, Andrea Horwath used the old adage, “We know the only poll that matters is on election day,” in her response to the Mainstream poll’s results.

“What’s exciting for me is that the people of Hamilton seem to be very engaged in this election,” Horwath told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

“I think folks know that, absolutely, we have some challenges as a city but I think people also feel that we have a lot of opportunity as well.”

Keanin Loomis, who placed second among the mayor candidates in the survey, suggested the poll points to the momentum his campaign has “offering real change and a fresh approach” to Hamiltonians.

“I feel it when I’m out and we can see it everywhere we go that people want change and we’re excited to continue this momentum during the final days of the campaign,” Loomis said via email.

Former mayor Bob Bratina, a distant third in the poll, didn’t see the results as a concern with days left before the election, believing the real test lies with the candidates “getting your people out to vote.”

“Remember the great John Diefenbaker and what he said about polls? I treat them like dogs do,” Bratina told Good Morning Hamilton.

Of the residents surveyed, the poll revealed one in five Hamiltonians has yet to pick a candidate to vote for.

Jacek says based on past city election results, about the same number of registered voters are unlikely to cast a ballot at all.

Ninety-one individuals signed on for a voice in council including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eighty-three are hoping to represent constituents as councillors.

Of those looking for a councillor’s seat, Wards 4 and 5 have the most candidates with 11 vying to represent constituents in each region.

Both wards 7 and 13 have the fewest candidates, just two, including incumbents Esther Pauls and Arlene VanderBeek, respectively.