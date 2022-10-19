2 men sentenced in human trafficking trial tied to 2018 Burlington, Ont. investigation: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men found guilty this past June in a human trafficking trial in Halton Region have been sentenced to eight and five years respectively by an Ontario court.

Halton Police (HRPS) say the matter was connected with a 2018 investigation that began amid reports of a young woman being held against her will at a Burlington, Ont. hotel.

Human Trafficking Unit detectives say the woman was “callously controlled, transferred, and exploited” between September and November of 2018 and forced to work in the sex industry.

Karl Augustin, 28, and Andrew St-Armand, 32, were arrested in late 2018 and charged with multiple human trafficking offences including procuring sexual services and receiving material benefit from trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Augustin was arrested in Burlington in November of 2018. Armand was be picked up by police in Quebec a month later.

The two were sentenced Friday with Augustin receiving an eight-year sentence and St. Armand a five-year term.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that transcends jurisdictions and we remain committed and thankful to our community and policing partners who assist us in the fight,” HRPS deputy chief Jeff Hill said in a statement following the verdicts.

“I thank and am grateful for our members’ efforts in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.”

Halton Police say a number of other similar human trafficking cases are still being investigated across the region and are urging the public to watch out for warning signs among potential victims.

Indicators of trafficking include individuals withdrawing from friends and family, procuring a second mobile phone with a secret number, being secretive about activities and showing signs of physical abuse.

Anyone who suspects trafficking of an individual can reach out to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.