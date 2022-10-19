Menu

Crime

OPP evacuating Huron Court neighbourhood in Innisfil for active incident

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 8:56 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
FIle photo of police lights. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police have blocked off the area of Huron Court in the Town of Innisfil and are evacuating residents for an ongoing incident Wednesday morning.

Few details are known, but there is a noticeable police presence in the area.

Central region OPP says the immediate area is contained and being evacuated.

Read more: Several road closures in Barrie this Thursday for funeral of 2 Ontario police officers shot dead

Police say there is no threat to the general public, and the local school is unaffected.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police say more information will be provided when available.

This incident comes a week after two South Simcoe Police Offices were shot dead while responding to a disturbance at a home.

Trending Now

OPP are providing front-line services to the South Simcoe police region from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21 during the visitations and funeral service for fallen SSPS officers, Constable Morgan Russell and Constable Devon Michael Northrup.

Both the South Simcoe police North Division and South Division buildings, including the Collision Reporting Centres, will be closed to the public during this time, but OPP will be present at both locations.

