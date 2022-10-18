KIDTHINK Children’s Mental Health Centre receives innovation award

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government along with the Council of the Federation (COF) has selected KIDTHINK Children’s Mental Health Centre (KCMCHC) to receive the COF Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care in Manitoba.

KIDTHINK is a charitable organization which provides a model of care that includes parenting and family support, child therapists, and psychologists in order to help support children who need it.

The award, which includes $5,000 is meant to recognize contributions made by non-government, community, private sector, Indigenous, and academic-led initiatives.

In a release, Manitoba Minister of Mental Health and Community Wellness Sarah Guillemard says organizations like KIDTHINK play an important role in maintaining the mental health of kids across the province.

“Children’s mental health care needs are critical, perhaps more so than at any time in our province’s history, and I am pleased to recognize KIDTHINK for its innovative approach to providing early care and support,” said Guillemard.

“Meeting the needs of children when they are young will help them for the rest of their lives. This award recognizes the vital importance of KIDTHINK in the province’s overall strategy to strengthen mental health services in Manitoba.”

The award recognizes KIDTHINK for its delivery of evidence-based programs to children under the age of 12 to help with a number of issues including, anxiety, ADHD, depression, low self-esteem, challenging behaviour, and learning challenges.

KCMCHC founder and CEO Carmyn Aleshka says by being able to provide children with the support and treatment can make a big impact on a child’s life.

“KIDTHINK focuses on treating children 12 and under with mental illness because I have experienced first-hand how effective early intervention can change the trajectory of a child’s life,” said Aleshka.

“With early evidence-based treatment for the child, family and their surrounding community, it has been proven that children can thrive and therefore be less of a burden on the school system, medical system and justice system.”

Each province and territory has one winner of the COF award, with nominees being evaluated based on three points.

The level of success expected of achieved by an initiative, project, study or program.

The anticipated or actual level of innovation related to the initiative, project, study or program.

The overall impact or benefit the initiative, project, study or program has.

More information about KIDTHINK can be found on its website.