Sask. NDP, Indigenous leaders call for province to codify Duty to Consult

The official opposition critic for First Nations and Métis Relations Betty Nippi-Albright, joined by Indigenous leaders from Onion Lake Cree Nation and Fishing Lake First Nation, pointed out the Saskatchewan government’s announcement last month of Duty to Consult consultations.

Tuesday, Nippi-Albright targeted the Saskatchewan government and asked that they make meaningful changes to enshrine consultation into law and to implement legislation instead of policy when it comes to consulting policy framework, which she said results in no action on meaningful Duty to Consult in Saskatchewan.

“Frankly, these consultations are a clear indication that the Sask. Party has no real desire to truly improve relations or engage in meaningful reconciliation,” said Nippi-Albright. “We don’t need more ineffective policies when it comes to Duty to Consult; we need legislation.

Chief Henry Lewis of Onion Lake Cree Nation said how First Nations are consulted today by the province is less than adequate and is a complete violation of the treaties.

“We have never agreed to sell or give away our lands,” he said. “The government of Saskatchewan has legal constitutional obligations to consult with and to accommodate First Nations when actions and decisions may have adversely impacted the exercise of our inherent treaty rights.”

On April 13, 2022, Nippi-Albright introduced Bill 609 which is an act that respects meaningful implementation of the Crown’s Duty to Consult in the province. This was a first of its kind.