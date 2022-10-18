Man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation in Toronto-area: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto-area, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Saturday officers were called to a hotel in Mississauga after receiving a report that a female victim had been allegedly “taken advantage of in the sex industry.”

“The allegations are that the suspect exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it,” police said in a news release.

Officers said 27-year-old Jean Frederique was arrested in the hotel’s lobby.

Police said Frederique has been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit, exercising control, direction or influence, advertising a sexual service, assault, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Jean Frederique has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation, police say. Peel regional Police / Handout

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.