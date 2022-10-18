Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation in Toronto-area: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 2:07 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in the Toronto-area, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Saturday officers were called to a hotel in Mississauga after receiving a report that a female victim had been allegedly “taken advantage of in the sex industry.”

“The allegations are that the suspect exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Police investigating after threats made to 2 Toronto schools

Officers said 27-year-old Jean Frederique was arrested in the hotel’s lobby.

Police said Frederique has been charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit, exercising control, direction or influence, advertising a sexual service, assault, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Jean Frederique has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation, police say.
Jean Frederique has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation, police say. Peel regional Police / Handout

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking'
Public Safety Canada on Human Trafficking
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaHuman TraffickingPRPsex traffickinghuman trafficking GTAcrime GTAGTA human trafficking
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers