Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police special constable recognized for saving colleague’s life

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 2:15 pm
Angela Mitchell (centre) with nominator Jerry Vsetula (right) and PAO President Mark Baxter. View image in full screen
Angela Mitchell (centre) with nominator Jerry Vsetula (right) and PAO President Mark Baxter. Ken Hashizume/CJOY

A member of the Guelph Police Service was honoured for saving the life of a colleague.

Special Const. Angela Mitchell received an award from the Police Association of Ontario for being the runner-up of the 2022 Police Services Hero of the Year Award.

The award was presented to Mitchell by PAO president Mark Baxter at a ceremony inside Guelph Police Service headquarters on Tuesday.

Also in attendance were Ontario’s Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, Green Party Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, and Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey.

“It’s really nice to have all these wonderful people come to recognize it,” Mitchell said. “It’s quite surprising. I’m humble. I have a big personality but very quiet in this regard.”

Read more: COVID-19: 95 per cent of Guelph police members are fully vaccinated

Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell was nominated by Jerry Vsetula, a retired Guelph Police Service officer, who suffered a heart attack while working inside the Guelph courthouse on Oct. 22, 2018. Mitchell was also working in the courthouse at the time.

Trending Now

“I saw that he was in distress,” Mitchell said. “I wasn’t going to let it go. Anyone who knows me knows that I was going to take care of what needs to be taken care of for Jerry.”

Vsetula was taken to Guelph General Hospital at the insistence of Mitchell. It was there that it was confirmed that he was indeed suffering a heart attack. Vsetula was later transferred to St. Mary’s hospital where double bypass surgery was performed. He admitted that he would not have gone to the hospital if it was someone other than Mitchell that told him to seek help.

“Angela is a pitbull,” Vsetula said. “And when she saw something wrong with me, she says, ‘You’re going to the hospital whether you like it or not.’ No one else would have said that.”

Mitchell added, “Jerry is quite stubborn too. But I made it very clear that I was going to take him to the hospital.”

Both Vsetula and his wife, Kelly-Anne, were also in attendance for the award presentation.

In her emotional speech, Kelly-Anne Vsetula said, “There were many heroes that day. The staff at Guelph General Hospital from triage to nurses to doctors, the medical transport people who brought him back and forth to St. Mary’s hospital, the physicians, the dieticians, the physiotherapists, and the cardiologists. But those people only got to be heroes because of Angela.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsHeart AttackAwardGuelph Police ServicePolice Association of OntarioAngela MitchellJerry VsepulaPolice Services Hero of the Year
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers