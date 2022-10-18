Menu

Canada

Canada to fund satellites that’ll help monitor and respond to climate change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'How is climate change impacting our health?'
How is climate change impacting our health?
WATCH: How is climate change impacting our health?

Canada is announcing new funding to help launch a series of satellites that will help monitor and respond to climate change.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, says Canada will contribute $200 million to the NASA-led Atmosphere Observing System.

The satellites are to examine how clouds, air movements, precipitation and atmospheric particles affect climate change – a major source of uncertainty in climate models.

Read more: Canadian government masking carbon emissions from forestry: report

Champagne says the multi-satellite mission will improve extreme weather prediction, climate modelling, and monitoring of disasters.

The satellites are to launched in 2028 and 2031.

Thirteen Canadian universities are involved with program, along with the government.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

