Money

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 12:35 pm
A signboard displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains led by the industrial and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.90 points at 18,698.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 171.58 points at 30,357.40. The S&P 500 index was up 20.77 points at 3,698.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.09 points at 10,725.89.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite up nearly 300 points, U.S. markets also up

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.57 cents US compared with 72.83 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was down US$2.91 at US$81.62 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$5.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,655.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down five cents at US$3.36 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

