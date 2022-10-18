Fans asked to vote among 3 rural Manitoba towns vying to host the Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets fans are being asked to vote among three rural Manitoba towns that are vying to host the team during next year’s Town Takeover.

The decision has been narrowed down to Beausejour, Morden and Oakville to host the event on April 11, 2023.

Which town wins is now entirely up to fans. Submissions from all three communities can be viewed and voted for on the Jet’s website until Oct 28.

The winning town will host a full day of activities, including project 11 mental wellness programming for local students and Jets alumni on-ice participation with a local hockey team.

The winning town will also enjoy a free all-ages viewing party for a Winnipeg Jets game.

