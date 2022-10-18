Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fans asked to vote among 3 rural Manitoba towns vying to host the Jets

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 12:53 pm

Winnipeg Jets fans are being asked to vote among three rural Manitoba towns that are vying to host the team during next year’s Town Takeover.

The decision has been narrowed down to Beausejour, Morden and Oakville to host the event on April 11, 2023.

Read more: Jets can’t keep up with Stars in 4-1 loss in Dallas

Which town wins is now entirely up to fans. Submissions from all three communities can be viewed and voted for on the Jet’s website until Oct 28.

Trending Now

The winning town will host a full day of activities, including project 11 mental wellness programming for local students and Jets alumni on-ice participation with a local hockey team.

The winning town will also enjoy a free all-ages viewing party for a Winnipeg Jets game.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: October 14'
John Shannon on the Jets: October 14
HockeyManitobaWinnipeg JetsOakvilleMordenBeausejourrural ManitobaTown Takeover
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers