Peterborough police investigate string of vehicle break-ins

Peterborough police are investigating a string of damage to vehicles across the city this month.

On Sunday, the Peterborough Police Service says it received four reports of vehicles damaged in the area of Edinburgh and Bethune streets. Police say that in each case, the window of a vehicle was smashed and items were removed.

Among the reported items stolen were credit and bank cards that were later used fraudulently, police said.

Two other incidents of vehicles damaged and items taken were reported in the city’s west end in the area of Glenforest Boulevard and Ravenwood Drive.

Last week, four online reports reported similar incidents involving vehicles in the area of Edinburgh and Aylmer streets.

Peterborough police ask residents to continue reporting any incidents through their online reporting portal or if it is an emergency to call 911.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity can call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.