Penticton hospital to get $22 million oncology department upgrade

Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology department will double in capacity with a $22-million capital investment, that is expected to improve the timeliness of treatment.

“A newly renovated and modern cancer clinic space will provide the kind of healing space that we all know our residents need,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, said in a press release.

“Beyond that, it will also support the critical need for recruitment and retention of more skilled health-care professionals in our region, which is top of mind for all of us. So many families across the Interior will benefit and be given better options to receive care closer to home with our expanded oncology clinic, thanks to this huge capital investment in care.”

With the incidence of cancer estimated to increase in the Interior over the next 20 years, an expanded oncology clinic will support the expected increase in demand for outpatient medical oncology services provided at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The expansion is funded through a partnership between the Ministry of Health through Interior Health, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District and the SOS Medical Foundation.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District is contributing $3.2 million to the project, and the SOS Medical Foundation has kicked off the Better Care Better Outcomes campaign with the goal to raise $10 million to bring more cancer care closer to home for residents of the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

The SOS Medical Foundation’s oncology campaign began with a $500,000 gift from Essio Truant, donated in memory of his late wife, Dianne. Truant has since died.

“Expanding the oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital is an important step forward for patients and staff,” Martin Johansen, chair, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, said in the press release.

“Increasing patient capacity and working conditions will ensure Penticton Regional Hospital continues to be a world-class health-care facility.”

Planning is underway for the expansion of the Penticton Regional Hospital Community Oncology Network clinic. The existing clinic will remain open while the relocation and renovations take place.

The new clinic is anticipated to be open to patients in November 2024.