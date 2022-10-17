Jets can’t keep up with Stars in 4-1 loss in Dallas

Send this page to someone via email

The Dallas Stars were too much for the Winnipeg Jets Monday night as they overcame a slow start en route to a 4-1 win.

The visitors wasted little time opening the scoring. Just 3:28 into the first period, Kyle Connor skated the puck into the Stars end and sent a perfect feed to Mark Scheifele, who blasted it past Jake Oettinger for his third goal of the young campaign.

But just past the midway point of the frame, the Stars drew level. After a turnover in the Jets end, Ty Dellandrea found Tyler Seguin alone in front of Connor Hellebuyck, and the veteran made no mistake.

The game stayed tied for a while as each side struggled to create high-quality opportunities, until an unlikely source broke the deadlock.

With less than 4:30 to go in the second, a blast from Jani Hakanpaa eluded Hellebuyck to give Dallas the lead. It was just the 8th goal in 145 career games for the big Finnish blueliner.

Less than two minutes later, the Stars tacked on an insurance marker. After a mad scramble in front of Hellebuyck, the Jets couldn’t clear the puck, resulting in a one-timer off the stick of Joel Kiviranta to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Miro Heiskanen put the game on ice with a power play marker in the third, his point shot redirecting off the leg of Brenden Dillon and past Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg had six minutes of power play time to try and make a game of it later in the third but could not cash in.

Hellebuyck made 25 stops in the loss while Oettinger denied 23 of 24 shots in the victory.

The Jets now head to Denver for a date with the defending champion Avalanche Wednesday night. It’s a 7 p.m. puck drop, pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m.