Crime

Sexual assault court martial begins at Royal Military College

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 5:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Sexual assault court martial begins at RMC'
Sexual assault court martial begins at RMC
A former Royal Military College (RMC) student is accused of committing sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

A court martial got underway on Monday at Royal Military College.

Read more: Kingston military member found guilty of 2 counts of sexual assault in court martial

The alleged victim is also a former student of the college.

The accused RMC student, naval cadet Noel Michael Rivet-Glavicic, stood before military judge Commander C.J. Deschênes and the court in Currie Hall for the reading of a sexual assault charge made against him by the victim.

The alleged assault happened in May 2019 in the Halifax area.

Read more: Court martial for N.B. soldier accused of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes can proceed

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the complainant — a woman referred to in court documents only as the pseudonym AB.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Sexual Assault, Kingston, Military, Trial, Royal Military College, RMC, Court Martial
