Sexual assault court martial begins at Royal Military College

A court martial got underway on Monday at Royal Military College.

A former RMC student is accused of committing sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

The alleged victim is also a former student of the college.

The accused RMC student, naval cadet Noel Michael Rivet-Glavicic, stood before military judge Commander C.J. Deschênes and the court in Currie Hall for the reading of a sexual assault charge made against him by the victim.

The alleged assault happened in May 2019 in the Halifax area.

There is a publication ban in place to protect the identity of the complainant — a woman referred to in court documents only as the pseudonym AB.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.