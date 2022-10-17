‘A historic moment’: Vancouver elects first Chinese-Canadian mayor

Send this page to someone via email

When Ken Sim ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart in a sweeping victory Saturday, he also made history as the first mayor of Asian heritage elected in Vancouver.

B.C. municipal election: Vancouver mayor-elect Ken Sim gives victory speech 4 years after defeat

Sim’s win is being well-received in Chinatown, which is still struggling with social challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

Seniors at the Chau Luen Society on Keefer Street marked the dawn of a new era Sunday.

“I’m so happy we have Chinese voices in the city hall,” said society chair Kam Tam.

Chau Luen Society board member Michael Tan, who also co-chairs the Vancouver Chinatown Legacy Stewardship Group said Sim’s election is a momentous occasion that should be recognized.

“It’s definitely a historic moment,” Tan told Global News in an interview Sunday.

“I was elated to hear that, to feel like someone that looks like me is the mayor of a major Canadian city.”

In his victory speech, Sim acknowledged the racist policies early Chinese immigrants endured.

“One-hundred-and-thirty-five years after the first Chinese head tax was paid just for the right to come here and work on building a railway, Vancouver has elected its first Chinese-Canadian mayor,” Sim said as cheers erupted from the ABC Vancouver crowd.

Majority of Chinese Canadians surveyed in a new poll say they have been targets of anti-Asian racism

The Chinese Canadians who helped build B.C. were denied the right to vote and rewarded with racism, segregation and discrimination.

More than 80,000 paid the head tax, which was meant to discourage Chinese immigration – although Chinese immigrants fought alongside Canadian soldiers.

“The history of this moment isn’t lost on me,” said Sim.

“Ken will have that empathy and understand where a lot of those pains are,” said Tan.

Campaign signs left over from the ‘Sim City’ landslide were still visible Sunday in Chinatown, where residents and business owners are hopeful the mayor-elect will act on his public safety promises.

Tam said he and his family rarely visit Chinatown due to the street disorder.

“Chinatown is very dirty OK, and also (on) Hastings, a lot of tents on both sides of the sidewalk.”

“All the hate crimes that were happening to Asians, it’s nice to have an Asian mayor come in,” said Diaz Combat Sports owner Ryan Diaz.

“Obviously being Asian, it’s nice to have another Asian in a good position to help us.”

Vancouver mayoral candidates square off in Chinatown debate

“It’s a big thing because I think being in Chinatown, we need someone to represent us,” added Una Mak of New Town Bakery.

In its 42 years in Chinatown, New Town Bakery has never endorsed a mayoral candidate – until this recent civic election.

On Saturday, owner Susanna Ng put a sign up encouraging the community to vote for “a better Vancouver and Chinatown”.

Days earlier, Ng put her support behind Sim and his ABC slate.

“Because the situation in Chinatown, it’s really out of hand,” explained Mak, Ng’s sister.

“We need a change.”

Mak and Ng were also sold on Sim’s pledge to put a city hall office in Chinatown to engage with residents and businesses on the ground.

Tan said electing mayors of Asian descent is a continuing trend across North America, where the U.S. cities of Boston, Cincinnati and Seattle are led by Asian Americans.

“And now we’re starting to see that happen finally here in Canada.”

Tan hopes Sim’s mayoralty will include prioritizing projects like Chinatown’s UNESCO world heritage site application.