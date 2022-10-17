Menu

Canada

Flair Airlines announces it will fly between Kitchener, Ont. and Abbotsford, B.C.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 4:12 pm
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FFLJ) single-aisle jetliner, painted in the airlines new-look livery, on short final approach for landing at Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, September 30, 2019. View image in full screen
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FFLJ) single-aisle jetliner, painted in the airlines new-look livery, on short final approach for landing at Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, September 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Flair Airlines has announced that it will soon begin offering one-way flights from Waterloo Airport to Abbotsford, B.C. for as low as $39.

According to the company’s website, the first flight to Abbotsford will leave Waterloo International Airport on Saturday at a cost of $79 per ticket.

Read more: Flair Airlines announces summer 2023 schedule following ‘incredibly tough summer’

The airline announced the move on Twitter, while also noting that it will soon begin offering flights from Toronto to Kelowna and Ottawa to Thunder Bay.

Flair Airlines also recently announced that it would offer direct flights to Montreal out of Kitchener as well as out of London, Ont. to Tuscon, Ariz.

Read more: Flair is Canadian, but ‘not perfect,’ CEO admits. What’s next for the airline?

The budget carrier now offers flights nine Canadian cities as it looks to attract customers looking for an alternative to the Pearson Airport in Toronto.

