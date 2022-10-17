Flair Airlines announces it will fly between Kitchener, Ont. and Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines has announced that it will soon begin offering one-way flights from Waterloo Airport to Abbotsford, B.C. for as low as $39.

According to the company’s website, the first flight to Abbotsford will leave Waterloo International Airport on Saturday at a cost of $79 per ticket.

The airline announced the move on Twitter, while also noting that it will soon begin offering flights from Toronto to Kelowna and Ottawa to Thunder Bay.

Flair Airlines also recently announced that it would offer direct flights to Montreal out of Kitchener as well as out of London, Ont. to Tuscon, Ariz.

The budget carrier now offers flights nine Canadian cities as it looks to attract customers looking for an alternative to the Pearson Airport in Toronto.