Animal causes large power outage in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

An animal caused a large power outage in Toronto’s east end Monday afternoon, Hydro One says.

In a tweet at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto Hydro said it was experiencing a “large area outage affecting customers in the east end,” adding that it was working with Hydro One to “address it.”

We’re currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/jezGO2lhws — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“We appreciate your patience,” the tweet read.

Toronto Hydro told Global News the issue was due to a lack of power supply from Hydro One.

In a series of tweets, Hydro One said crews had determined “animal contact” had caused a trip at one of its stations in the east end of the city.

In a post just after 2 p.m., Hydro One said it had restored power to Toronto Hydro.

In a tweet at 2:13, Toronto Hydro said all power had been restored to the east end.