Animal causes large power outage in Toronto’s east end

An animal caused a large power outage in Toronto’s east end Monday afternoon, Hydro One says.
In a tweet at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto Hydro said it was experiencing a “large area outage affecting customers in the east end,” adding that it was working with Hydro One to “address it.”
“We appreciate your patience,” the tweet read.
Trending Now
Toronto Hydro told Global News the issue was due to a lack of power supply from Hydro One.
In a series of tweets, Hydro One said crews had determined “animal contact” had caused a trip at one of its stations in the east end of the city.
In a post just after 2 p.m., Hydro One said it had restored power to Toronto Hydro.
In a tweet at 2:13, Toronto Hydro said all power had been restored to the east end.
Comments