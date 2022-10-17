Quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss Edmonton Elks regular season finale

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks on Monday announced quarterback Taylor Cornelius will be out of action Friday night when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in the regular season finale on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Cornelius was admitted to hospital because of an injured spleen after the Elks 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

He was still hospitalized as of Monday but the team said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The #Elks are not on the field until tomorrow but I would expect to see Tre Ford start at QB. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) October 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In 12 games this season, Cornelius has passed for 2,768 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns passes, and nine interceptions.

The Elks end their season on Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium against the B.C. Lions.

630 CHED will have live coverage of the game starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m.