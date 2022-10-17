Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss Edmonton Elks regular season finale

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted October 17, 2022 2:22 pm

The Edmonton Elks on Monday announced quarterback Taylor Cornelius will be out of action Friday night when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in the regular season finale on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Cornelius was admitted to hospital because of an injured spleen after the Elks 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

He was still hospitalized as of Monday but the team said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

In 12 games this season, Cornelius has passed for 2,768 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns passes, and nine interceptions.

The Elks end their season on Friday night on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium against the B.C. Lions.

630 CHED will have live coverage of the game starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m.

Related News
Edmonton sportsCFLEdmonton ElksCommonwealth Stadium2022 CFL seasonTaylor Corneliustre fordTaylor Cornelius injuryTaylor Cornelius spleen injury
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers