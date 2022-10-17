Manitoba spends over $292,000 on employment program support in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is spending over $292,000 on employment program support in Thompson, families minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday.

The money is going towards two programs designed to help Thompson and district residents who are on employment and income assistance (EIA) find employment.

“Our government is committed to modernizing EIA to ensure that clients, especially those farther from labour markets, are fully supported on a clear pathway toward greater independence and more fulfilling lives,” said Squires.

“These programs, the first of their kind to be delivered in Thompson, will provide client-centric, culturally sensitive programming that will help clients gain employment and develop self-sufficiency.”

The two programs being supported are YWCA Advancement Support Services and FireSpirit Inc.

“The YWCA Thompson is honoured to enter into this partnership and receive funding that will further support northern clients in their journey to independence. This pilot project, Advancement Services, reflects our philosophy of providing individual wrap-around services in a responsive, relevant and respectful framework,” said Kim Hickes, executive director, YWCA Thompson.

“Working with clients hand in hand to address challenges, navigate systems and support mental wellness is key to a client’s success in reaching their goals.”

The province is providing $150,000 to the YMCA for this program which will help increase the employability of up to 200 EIA participants.

The province will also provide a $142,600 one-time grant to FireSpirit Inc. to implement and deliver the Belonging to Employment Program in a 12-month pilot.

The First Nation-owned company works to build human resources and provide employment services to Indigenous and northern communities.

Through the Journey to Independence fund non-profit organizations and registered charities can apply online for short-term grants of up to $300,000 until Oct. 24