Carson Rehkopf nets hat track as Kitchener Rangers crush Flint Firebirds

After going winless in their first five games, the Kitchener Rangers broke out of their slump with a 6-2 victory over the Flint Firebirds at the Aud on Sunday.

Carson Rehkopf led the way for Kitchener as he recorded a hat trick, while Joseph Serpa scored a pair. Mitchell Martin also found the back of the net for the Rangers.

Winger Brennan Othmann opened the scoring while another winger, Gavin Hayes, was the scorer for Flint.

The Rangers shook things up last week, acquiring goaltender Marco Costantini from Hamilton for draft picks, and also added defenceman Filip Mešár, who was assigned to Kitchener by the Montreal Canadiens.

Costantini was in between the pipes on Sunday making his second appearance for the club. He made 39 saves on 41 shots.

Nathan Day started the game in goal but was pulled after stopping 18 of 23 shots. He was replaced by Boe Piroski at the start of the third period who made 10 saves, but also allowed the Rangers final goal.

The Mešár addition was announced Saturday, although it was not yet clear when he will make his first appearance as a Ranger.