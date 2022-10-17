Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba rolls out seasonal flu shot campaign

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:31 am
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot is shown. View image in full screen
A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Manitobans are being encouraged to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible, the province’s health and seniors ministers announced Monday.

The province is launching its annual flu shot campaign, which includes expanded eligibility this year for all people 65 and older, who can get the high-dose influenza vaccine — previously only available to people in personal care homes and remote northern communities.

The regular flu vaccine is available to anyone six months of age or older.

“Expanding eligibility for the high-dose influenza vaccine will help people aged 65 and older in Manitoba stay healthy and active in the months ahead,” said seniors and long-term care minister Scott Johnston.

“This is an important improvement in Manitoba’s seasonal flu campaign. Fall is a great time to commit to wellness and a healthy, virus-free winter, so I would encourage all Manitoba seniors to schedule a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba Health gearing up for seasonal flu campaign

The province said it handed out more than 400,000 doses of vaccine last year, representing just under 30 per cent of Manitoba’s population.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said Manitobans can also “layer on more protection” — in addition to the vaccine — by hand-washing, covering coughs, and staying home when sick.

“These simple steps will help to keep us all healthier and protect our health-care system for those who need it most,” he said.

To find a location with the flu vaccine, you can use the online vaccine finder or call 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

Click to play video: 'Manitoba expands high-dose flu shot eligibility to all adults 65 and over'
Manitoba expands high-dose flu shot eligibility to all adults 65 and over
VaccineFlu ShotProvince of ManitobaFlu VaccineDr. Brent RoussinAudrey Gordonseasonal fluScott Johnston
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers