Crime

Wellesley man arrested after incident involving knife in Wilmot on Sunday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:14 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a person was threatened by a stranger with a knife in Wilmot on Sunday night.

According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when the stranger came at them holding a knife at around 7:30 p.m. near Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Petersburg.

Read more: Man robbed while waiting for meeting in Kitchener

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and a man was taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man from Wellesley is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of a court order.

No physical injuries were reported to the police as a result of the incident.

