Wellesley man arrested after incident involving knife in Wilmot on Sunday night

Waterloo Regional Police say a person was threatened by a stranger with a knife in Wilmot on Sunday night.
According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when the stranger came at them holding a knife at around 7:30 p.m. near Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Petersburg.
Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and a man was taken into custody.
A 41-year-old man from Wellesley is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of a court order.
No physical injuries were reported to the police as a result of the incident.
