Wellesley man arrested after incident involving knife in Wilmot on Sunday night

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say a person was threatened by a stranger with a knife in Wilmot on Sunday night.

According to police, the victim was sitting in their car when the stranger came at them holding a knife at around 7:30 p.m. near Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Petersburg.

Officers arrived at the scene a short time later and a man was taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man from Wellesley is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and breach of a court order.

No physical injuries were reported to the police as a result of the incident.