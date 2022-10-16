Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to fallen peace officers monument in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of peace officers and members of the community were present for the 40th annual Fallen Peace Officers Memorial, where RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name was added to the monument.

Stevenson was one of 22 people murdered in April 2020 while responding to an active shooter incident.

“That day, two years ago, we still struggle with. Heidi was a member that was well-respected and well-loved by everyone. She was a carer — a caregiver — and we miss her dearly,” said RCMP Sgt. Angie Hawryluk, who had served with Stevenson.

“She impressed everybody with her balance of professionalism and always kindness. People loved her. She was an exemplary officer and human being.”

On Sunday, peace officers, first responders, civilian employees, military personnel and volunteers marched from Halifax Regional Police headquarters to Grand Parade for the annual service.

Dignitaries laid wreaths in honour of those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“These exceptional individuals put their lives in danger each time they are on duty and navigate situations that are fraught with uncertainty,” said Nova Scotia Lt. Gov. Arthur LeBlanc.

Const. Heidi Stevenson's name was added to the Fallen Peace Officers Memorial in Halifax on Sunday.

Brad Johns, the province’s justice minister, told the crowd it was important to pay tribute to the officers.

“This is a significant moment to pay tribute to those officers who have lost their lives in the service of protecting Nova Scotians. Together, we share gratitude for their service and the sacrifice made by your loved ones will be remembered,” he said.

