City of Brandon creating short-term emergency sheltering plan

The city of Brandon is creating a short-term emergency sheltering plan in response to an occupancy capacity of 41 at the Safe and Warm Shelter, also known as the Samaritan House.

The city has partnered up with the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation to create the plan.

Beginning Oct. 14 and ending the morning of Oct. 19, an initiative called the Blue Door Project at 31A-9th street will be available as a 24-hour drop-in warm-up centre.

Should the Samaritan House be over capacity, people have the option to warm themselves or seek safe shelter. Security will be onsite to ensure safety.

This is a short-term solution and ongoing conversations with all levels of government continue to take place to address the long-term needs of Brandon’s vulnerable population, the city says.

