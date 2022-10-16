Menu

Canada

City of Brandon creating short-term emergency sheltering plan

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 5:37 pm
The city of Brandon is creating a short-term emergency sheltering plan in response to the Safe and Warm Shelter aka Samaritan House, having an occupancy capacity of forty-one. File / Global News

The city of Brandon is creating a short-term emergency sheltering plan in response to an occupancy capacity of 41 at the Safe and Warm Shelter, also known as the Samaritan House.

The city has partnered up with the Brandon Neighbourhood Renewal Corporation to create the plan.

Beginning Oct. 14 and ending the morning of Oct. 19, an initiative called the Blue Door Project at 31A-9th street will be available as a 24-hour drop-in warm-up centre.

Read more: Brandon food bank seeing increase in demand

Should the Samaritan House be over capacity, people have the option to warm themselves or seek safe shelter. Security will be onsite to ensure safety.

This is a short-term solution and ongoing conversations with all levels of government continue to take place to address the long-term needs of Brandon’s vulnerable population, the city says.

Click to play video: 'Emergency meeting at Brandon homeless shelter'
Emergency meeting at Brandon homeless shelter
