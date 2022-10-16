Police investigating after ‘multiple fires’ allegedly set along Toronto’s Bathurst Street

See more sharing options

Police are investigating “multiple fires” that were allegedly set along Toronto’s Bathurst Street.

In a tweet Sunday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a fire in the Bathurst Street and McAllister Road area at around 7 a.m.

Police said a person allegedly set “multiple fires at different locations” along Bathurst Street.

Officers said Toronto fire personnel were at the scene.

“Bathurst is closed in the area,” police wrote.

Officers said to “consider alternate routes” of travel.

Police told Global News not injuries had been reported.

The force said officers are actively searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage in the area is asked to contact police.